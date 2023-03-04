Mumbai: Two detained from Bhandup area in connection with Sandeep Deshpande attack

Police have detained two persons in connection with the attack on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande Attack. The two men have been arrested from Mumbai's Bhandup area. The police swiftly turned the wheel of investigation after the incident took place. A special team was also deputed for the investigation. Two persons have since been taken into custody today (March 4).

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked with a stump by three unidentified persons while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday morning.

Sandeep Deshpande was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Dadar for treatment after the incident. He received minor injuries in this incident and was discharged from the hospital after proper treatment.

Sandeep Deshpande was beaten up by four people. The four of them have been captured on CCTV cameras. After the attack, political accusations started doing the rounds. MNS leaders have directly demanded a probe into Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the attack. While Nitesh Rane had pointed a finger at Varun Sardesai.