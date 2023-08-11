Mumbai: Two men arrested with arms in Andheri

A man and his aide were arrested in Mumbai for possession of arms and later it came to light that one of them was also wanted in a rape case registered in the metropolis, police said.

The two were apprehended by the Unit-9 of the Mumbai police’s Crime Branch under the Arms Act from suburban Andheri (West) on Wednesday, an official said. Acting on specific information, a Crime Branch team laid a trap at New Link Road and intercepted the duo who was found to be carrying a country-made gun, a knife, pistol made of stainless steel and 20 ‘live’ rounds, he said.

With the help of weapons, the accused persons were planning to commit robberies in the city, said the official. During interrogation, it came to light that one of the accused was also involved in a rape case registered at the Meghwadi police station in suburban Jogeshwari, he said.

The accused had threatened a woman and raped her multiple times, said the official, adding a case was lodged against him under relevant sections of the IPC and also the IT Act related to offences like stalking, sexual assault and voyeurism, among others.