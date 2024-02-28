Mumbai University Graduation Certificates Delayed, Affecting One and a Half Lakh Students

Even after 20 days have passed since the graduation ceremony of Mumbai University, one and a half lakh students are waiting for these certificates as the graduation certificates have not been printed. The graduation ceremony was held on February 7. Graduation certificates are sent to colleges within two to three days after the ceremony. Colleges then organize separate graduation ceremonies for students and distribute them. But the students are still waiting as the certificates have not come from the university.

The graduation ceremony of the colleges was stopped

Printing of degree certificates of one and a half lakh students of various examinations conducted in April, 2023 and October, 2024 of Mumbai University has been stopped. Due to non-arrival of certificates, graduation ceremonies in colleges have also been stopped.

Difficulty of students

Many students need these certificates if they want to pursue higher education abroad. Also, if you want to study in other universities or states in India, this certificate is also required. However, even after seven to eight months have passed since the declaration of the results, the certificates have not been received. Due to this, the problems of students who want to pursue higher education have increased.

Once the graduation ceremony of the university is over, the degree certificates are sent to the colleges within two to three days. However, even after 20 days, the certificate has not been sent. This spoils the students' planning, says Sanjay Vairal, Ex-Assembly Member, University of Mumbai.

Only medalists and PhD students are awarded graduation certificates during the graduation ceremony. Degree certificates are sent to other students after 15 to 20 days. Printing is in progress. Colleges will get these certificates within a week.