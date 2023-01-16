Mumbai University wins 'Overall Champions' title at 'Aavishkar 2023'

The University of Mumbai was named "overall champions" at the Maharashtra State Inter-University Research Convention, "Aavishkar 2023," after receiving 19 of the 48 awards presented at the convention. The research festival was organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University, which finished second in the convention.

The 15th Maharashtra State Inter-University Research Convention concluded with Dr. R. Krishnan, Director of IIT Madras, encouraging students to continue developing their projects.

"Research is essential to knowing about the world, and it makes a difference when we do it for society." "Research mentality is vital in education, and the New Education Policy has been evidence of that," said Dr. Krishnan. The four-day conference was initially held in the academic year 2006-2007 to keep students enthused about the research process.