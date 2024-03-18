Mumbai: Vada Pav Vendor Jumps from Mantralaya Building lands on safety net (Watch Video)

A shocking incident came to light in Mumbai's Mantralaya building on Monday. A video of a man trying to commit suicide is circulating on social media. A man who jumped from the third floor was caught by polypropylene nets that are designed to prevent such incidents.

According to reports, the man is a vada pav vendor from north Mumbai and was protesting against alleged action against his cart. The man was rescued, detained, and taken to the Marine Drive police station.

A Vadapav vendor from North Mumbai staged protest by jumping into safety net in Mantralaya after action taken against his Vada pav cart. He was detained by police and taken to Marine Drive police station@ians_indiapic.twitter.com/NjmfOLDHIq — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 18, 2024

On February 8, 2018, Harshal Raote, who was on leave, jumped from the fifth floor of the central area of Mantralaya. He died on the spot when he hit the ground. Following this, in Mantralaya, the Maharashtra government began putting up large nets inside the state secretariat.