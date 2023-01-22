Nine killed in California shooting

Los Angeles, Jan 22 At least nine people were killed in a shooting on Saturday night in California's Monterey Park, where thousands of people had gathered for the Lunar New Year festival, reports said.

The incident happened at about 10.20 p.m. local time on Saturday (11.50 a.m. on Sunday).

Confirming the fatalities, police did not dislose the number of those injured in the incident, or if they have made any arrests, while the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect in the shooting is male, BBC reported.

The city, located around 13km east of Los Angeles, is said to have a large Asian population.

The Los Angeles Times cited an eyewitness as saying that three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door as there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

