Mumbai: Water cut in parts of city on October 9 and 13 - check details here

BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has initiated replacement work for inlet and outlet valves at Malad Hill reservoir in Malad East. This significant repair operation will be executed in two phases, scheduled for October 9 and 13, from 8 am to 12 am. Residents in Goregaon, Malad, and Kandivali East will face a water supply disruption lasting 16 hours on these days.

Due to aging and damage, a total of 10 water valves are slated for replacement. The first phase, set for Monday, will witness the replacement of 3 butterfly valves, measuring 900 mm and 750 mm in diameter. The second phase, occurring on October 13, will replace two valves of each size.

The affected areas during this period include Malad East, Goregaon East, Bandongri, Zalwaad Nagar, Ashok Nagar (part), Lokhandwala, Hanuman Nagar, Wadarpada - 1 & 2, and Narsipada in Kandivali East. BMC has issued an appeal to residents, urging them to store an adequate water supply and utilize it judiciously during this temporary disruption.