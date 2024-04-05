Mumbai Weather Forecast: Light Showers Expected in Thane Over The Next 2 Days

In a welcome relief from the blistering heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rainfall in Thane over the upcoming weekend. Residents can anticipate a brief respite with scattered showers expected on April 7 and 8, accompanied by a generally cloudy sky and intermittent drizzles.

The anticipated rainfall brings relief to residents of Thane, who have been enduring high temperatures in recent days. Today's temperatures are projected to range from a low of 23°C to a high of 37°C, with partly cloudy skies anticipated later in the day.

However, the weather is expected to worsen tomorrow, with temperatures forecasted to rise further. The minimum temperature is predicted to reach 24°C, while the maximum is expected to soar to 39°C. Fortunately, the light rainfall expected in the following days offers some relief from the oppressive heat.

According to IMD forecasts, the minimum temperature in Thane will range between 22°C and 23°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C to 36°C on April 9 and 10, providing a much-needed respite from the intense heat.