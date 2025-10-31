Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up to Cloudy Skies and Fresh, Pollution-Free Air

Mumbai woke up to light to moderate showers and cloudy skies on Friday morning after a night of scattered rainfall across several parts of the city. Areas like Fort, Byculla, Lalbaug, Sion, Bandra, Kurla, Mulund, and Andheri saw brief spells of rain in the early hours. The India Meteorological Department predicted partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms. The showers brought down temperatures, keeping the weather pleasant and offering relief from the recent heat. The unseasonal rain also freshened up the air, making the city feel cooler and cleaner.

Air Quality Sees Major Improvement

The rainfall played a key role in improving Mumbai’s air quality, which had been worsening over the past few weeks due to stagnant winds and pollution. According to AQI.in, the city’s overall air quality on Friday morning was recorded in the “Good” category, showing a clear improvement from earlier this month when the air was considered unhealthy. The rain helped wash away dust and pollutants, leaving behind clearer skies, better visibility, and a fresher atmosphere. Residents across the city enjoyed noticeably cleaner air and more comfortable weather after several hazy days.

Across different neighbourhoods, areas like Kurla, Bandra, Colaba, and Borivali maintained healthy air levels, while localities such as Malad, Deonar, Chakala, Kandivali, and Chembur reported exceptionally clean air. The showers have effectively refreshed the city, making Mumbai’s skyline look brighter and the air easier to breathe. Overall, the combination of pleasant weather and cleaner air brought welcome relief to residents after weeks of heat and pollution.