Mumbai: Woman gives birth on street; police rush mother and infant to civic hospital

In a dramatic incident, a 30-year-old woman, identified as Suvarna Mirgal, gave birth on a street near Kamani Junction in Mumbai's Kurla area. The Mumbai Police were alerted to the situation on Thursday afternoon, prompting a swift response from a police team led by Nirbhaya Pathak, head of a special squad dedicated to preventing crimes against women.

Upon reaching the scene, the police found Suvarna Mirgal in critical condition, having lost consciousness after delivering the newborn on the street. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the police immediately arranged for both the mother and the newborn to be transported to a nearby hospital owned and operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Nirbhaya Pathak, who heads the specialized squad, played a crucial role in coordinating the response. The squad, established in 2021 after a reported rape incident in Saki Naka, Andheri (East), consists of trained women police personnel dedicated to preventing various crimes against women, including sexual harassment, stalking, rape, and acid attacks. They conduct regular patrolling to ensure the safety and security of women in Mumbai.

Both Suvarna Mirgal and her newborn received prompt medical attention at the BMC hospital, and as per the latest reports, they are said to be in stable condition.