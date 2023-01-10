Mumbai: Woman loses ₹89,000 while browsing for tiffin delivery service

A 53-year-old woman lost $89,000 to a cyber scammer who pretended to be a tiffin delivery service provider. In her complaint to the Gamdevi police station, the Nana Chowk resident stated that she was looking for a tiffin delivery service.



She found a phone number online and called it on December 5. The recipient informed the woman that he would send her an email with a registration link so she could sign up for the service and pay an Rs. 5 activation fee. According to the police, a cheating case has been launched after the complainant made the transfer through the link and her bank account was debited by 89,000 rupees.



"If anybody asks to download any suspicious application or requests to click on suspicious links, then the person should resist doing so. Such requests are not made by any legitimate service provider. "Fraudsters send phishing links or ask targets to download specific apps, allowing them to obtain access to mobile phones and syphon money from bank accounts," the police official advised.