Mumbai: Woman's half-burnt body found in Wadala

A half-burnt body of an unidentified woman with some parts of the body missing was found in the Wadala area of Mumbai, police said. According to the police, the age of the woman is around 30-35 years and her body was cut into three pieces, ANI reported.

According to reports, the discovery was made by the patrolling team of the Mumbai Port Trust (BPT), who noticed a suspicious bag in the Wadala area. Upon inspecting the bag, they found the charred remains of the unidentified woman. The Wadala Police Station was promptly alerted, and they took possession of the body, sending it to KEM Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman may have been murdered one to two days ago. A murder case has been registered against an unknown perpetrator, and an intensive investigation is now underway. Additionally, the Mumbai Crime Branch has also initiated its own investigation into this disturbing incident.