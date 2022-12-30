Mumbai: Women killed after wall collapse in Mulund

A 40-year-old woman died and her relative suffered minor injuries after a wall of an adjacent structure collapsed on their house in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Friday morning.

The wall of a dilapidated single-storey house at Hanuman Pada, Mulund Colony, crumbled at around 5.30 am. It was unoccupied, the official said. Teams from the fire brigade, police and BMC officials reached the spot on being alerted.

The fire brigade declared it to be a level- 01 incident. A dilapidated wall of an empty house collapsed on an adjacent house, said a BMC official.

Chief Medical Officer of M T Agarwal Hospital informed BMC officials that two injured people were brought to the hospital. Laxmibai Katade, 40, was declared dead and Raghunath Katade, 50, was treated in the hospital and discharged later.