Mumbai: Women molested by Zepto delivery boy at her Khar residence

A Zepto delivery boy allegedly molested a women at her residence in Mumbai's Khar. The incident occurred at her Khar West residence on November 30.

She alleged that the delivery boy named Shahzade Shaikh, first tried to record her video while handing over the parcel and then tried to barge into her home by pushing her and started misbehaving with her and hurled expletives.

According to the reports, the incident took place at around 3pm on Nov 30 when the accused came to deliver a parcel and started recording the women.