Mumbai: Youth Turns Away from Voter Registration, Only 5% Enrollment in 18-19 Age Group

Mumbai: The government has launched voter registration programs at various levels to ensure that new voters come forward and register themselves, especially in the most populous suburban districts on time. However, despite several attempts, the enthusiasm of the new voters in this Year's Lok Sabha elections has been less than enthusiastic. As a result, only 5 percent of new voters have been registered in the suburbs.

Mumbai Suburban Collector and Returning Officer Rajendra Kshirsagar spoke to the media on Monday on the occasion of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Since the model code of conduct came into force, 12,290 banners and cutouts have been removed from different areas in Mumbai. Various control rooms were set up to check if the code of conduct was being strictly followed. The control room will monitor the campaigning and advertising of political parties. A team of 224 people is working for this purpose.

4,000 voters over the age of 100

There are a total of 72,28,403 voters in four Lok Sabha constituencies in the suburbs. There are 14,113 differently-abled voters. There are 1,01,673 voters who have crossed the age of 85 and 1,644 are foreign voters. There are 7,353 polling stations for all of them. Of these, 17 centers have been set up in the society. Besides, 4,634 voters have crossed the age of 100. More than 44,000 employees are working for the elections.

New voter registration

The response has not come from new voters as expected. It's still low. The ideal percentage is 3 percent of voters in the age group of 18- 19 years. However, in the suburbs, fewer new voters have registered than 5 percent. Mumbai Suburban Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar said only 55,000 new voters have registered in the suburbs.

