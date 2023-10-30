Mumbaikars demand action: Over 4,000 people sign online petition calling BMC's attention to air pollution

In a remarkable display of public concern, over 4,000 individuals have signed an online petition in just three days, calling on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to expedite the implementation of the 'Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan,' which was initially released in March. This collective plea follows persistent concerns regarding the city's deteriorating air quality.

According to reports, on October 27, Ankit Somani initiated the petition, urging BMC to take swift action. The petition not only appeals for the acceleration of the mitigation plan but also encourages citizens to support the initiatives put forth by state government and civic authorities aimed at reducing pollution.

Emphasizing the severe impact of poor air quality, particularly on children under 12, Somani's petition underlines the urgency of the situation. It warns that Mumbai, once known for its cleaner air, is now grappling with deteriorating conditions akin to New Delhi. The petition calls for immediate implementation of the air pollution mitigation plan, which outlines affordable solutions without compromising on mega-infrastructure projects. It also seeks an increase in the number of air quality monitoring stations and encourages citizens to pledge to segregate waste at home and work.

Simultaneously, the BMC has issued 27 new guidelines for construction and infrastructure sites to combat pollution. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has also announced measures such as halting constructions, restricting heavy vehicles' entry into the city, shutting down polluting installations, and implementing an odd-even scheme for private vehicles to mitigate pollution.

As the outcry for cleaner air in Mumbai grows louder, residents are uniting to pressure authorities into swift action to address the alarming decline in air quality within the city.