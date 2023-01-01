Mumbaikars gather at Siddhivinayak Temple to start 2023 with god's blessings

Devotees gathered at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year. One of India's richest temples the place is often visited by celebs and politicians. Meanwhile, on the first day of the New Year, devotees also flocked to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti on Sunday.

‘Bhasma aarti’ of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest.