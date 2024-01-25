Mumbaikars to Face Restrictions: Gatherings Banned, 15-Day Prohibitory Orders Imposed

In the wake of the Maratha rally led by Manoj Jarange-Patil to Mumbai and Republic Day, Mumbai Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the city. On the other hand, as a precautionary measure, the police have issued prohibitory orders in the city from January 23 to February 6, the next fifteen days. The orders were issued by Mumbai Police's Operations Department Deputy Commissioner Vishal Thakur through a press release. Bomb detection and disposal teams, dog squads are being used to inspect crowded, important and sensitive places. In addition, police holidays have been canceled till January 28. Also, as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from midnight of January 23 to February 6.

Manoj Jarange Patil has launched a vigorous protest demanding blanket Kunbi certificates and reservation under the OBC quota for the Maratha community. His march, originating from Antarwali Sarati with thousands of Maratha demonstrators, is expected to arrive in Mumbai on January 26th.However Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte has filed a petition in the High Court challenging Patil's agitation. During the hearing, the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Patil and issued crucial directives to the state government. Specifically, the High Court instructed the government to ensure that Patil's protest does not disrupt public life. Jarange-Patil has proclaimed that this is the “final struggle” for the Maratha reservation.

Manoj Jarange-Patil, who originally hails from the adjoining Beed district, settled in Shahgad in Jalna district after marriage.He joined the movement for reservations for the Maratha community in government jobs and education about 15 years ago. He participated in several marches and protests and also sold 2.5 acres of agricultural land out of his four acres to meet his daily needs. After initially working for Congress, Jarange-Patil founded an outfit called the Shivba Sanghatana to organise protests for the Maratha reservation.After the Supreme Court quashed the Maratha reservation quota in 2021, Jarange-Patil participated in demonstrations at various places, including a three-month agitation in Sasht-Pimpalgaon in Jalna district, where hundreds of people joined him.The Maratha activist came into the limelight during a hunger strike in Septemeber last year at the village of Ataravali-Sarate.

