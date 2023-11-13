Mumbai's air quality dips to 'poor' as firework ban goes up in smoke

Mumbai witnessed a post-Diwali haze as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the 'poor' category, prompting concerns about air pollution. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the city's overall AQI stood at 234, categorising it as 'poor.' Specific areas reported varying levels, with Borivali at 307, Kalanagar at 312, Chembur at 334, and Worli at 134.

The decline in air quality follows intense Diwali fireworks, as seen in visuals from Shivaji Park where revellers indulged in large-scale cracker lighting. Earlier in the week, Mumbai's overall AQI was at 149, considered 'moderate.'

The AQI serves as a communication tool for air quality status, simplifying complex data into an understandable index. Ranging from 0 to 100 (good), 100 to 200 (moderate), 200 to 300 (poor), and 300 to 400 (very poor), beyond 400 is considered severe.

In response to worsening air quality, the Mumbai High Court allowed a three-hour window for firecrackers (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.). In contrast, the Supreme Court's November 7 order enforced a nationwide ban on fireworks. The Bombay HC directed the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities to take urgent measures to alleviate air pollution.

Simultaneously, Delhi grappled with heightened pollution levels post-Diwali. Visuals depicted thick haze obscuring roads, severely limiting visibility. The national capital had been struggling with pollution for weeks, with AQI peaking in the 'severe' category. Diwali celebrations are expected to exacerbate pollution levels, intensifying challenges for residents.

These developments highlight the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address air quality concerns, emphasizing the adverse impact of festive celebrations on environmental well-being. As major cities grapple with the aftermath of Diwali festivities, the focus remains on mitigating pollution and safeguarding public health.