Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation decked up for New Year celebrations

Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area has been decorated with lightings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

State tourism minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted a video and invited everyone to see the decoration during festivities.

"Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support of this initiative," he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor