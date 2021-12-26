Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation decked up for New Year celebrations
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 09:03 AM2021-12-26T09:03:45+5:302021-12-26T09:10:02+5:30
Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area has been decorated with lightings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
State tourism minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted a video and invited everyone to see the decoration during festivities.
"Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support of this initiative," he tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
