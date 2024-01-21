Mumbai's Cold Wave Triggers Respiratory Infections Among Children

Cold weather has increased in many parts of West Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Last week, Mumbai’s temperature dipped below 20 degrees Celsius. After that, the temperature in Mumbai reached 17.5 degrees Celsius. The unexpected climate change has sparked health concerns among children. Approximately 60% of children in the city have fallen prey to illnesses such as cold, cough, fever, and symptoms of stomach flu, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Doctors across the city have reported a spike in the number of children presenting with respiratory and stomach ailments. Pediatricians attribute this sudden increase to the abrupt temperature changes which have a profound impact on children’s immunity. Unlike adults, children have a higher surface area to body mass ratio, making them more susceptible to heat loss and, consequently, viral infections.

Paediatrician Dr Zaynova Shalbi at Shalbi Hospital said, “Due to the cooling of the atmosphere in winter, this environment is conducive to the spread of the virus. Young children are easily exposed to this virus, making them more prone to stomach flu, gastroenteritis, and respiratory disorders. Currently, many parents are bringing their children to the hospital due to cold and cough induced by the winter season. The number of children falling sick due to the cold is increasing, with 60 per cent experiencing stomach flu and respiratory complaints.”

Parents are strongly advised to ensure their children are appropriately dressed for colder weather, incorporating layered clothing and warm accessories such as hats and gloves. Indoor activities are recommended over outdoor play, particularly during the early morning and late evening when temperatures are at their lowest.