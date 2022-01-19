Mumbai's number of active covid cases drops to less than 50,000

After the omicron variant was discovered the covid cases again had started to rise. The situation was similar to the third wave of corona in Mumbai. Now the growing wave of corona patients has started to wane and the daily patient graph has come down to six thousand. More than 5,000 patients were found in the city on January 1. The wave, which reached its peak in about three weeks, is receding at the same rate. The number of patients in Mumbai, which has been increasing rapidly since December 21, reached 20,000 in the second week of January. Since then, the number of patients undergoing treatment has gone up to over one lakh. But since the third week of January, the number of patients per day has come down to five thousand.

he number of active patients in Mumbai has come down to 50,000 in the last few days. The city had 50,000 patients in the first week of January. The number of sealed buildings is also declining as the number of patients is declining and currently 52 buildings are sealed in the city, while no slums or slums are sealed.

The number of patients in the third wave of corona on January 10 was high. Since then, the number of corona patients has been declining. By January 26, the number of patients in Mumbai will be between 1000 and 2000. Therefore, Iqbal Chahal clarified that there is a plan to start the school from January 27.

Mumbai had the highest number of 20971 patients on January 7, while the second wave had the highest number of 11573 patients. Iqbal Chahal also said that corona patients were hospitalized in the third wave and the mortality rate was lower than the second wave.