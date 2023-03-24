Murders take place and accused are not found for 15 years, is this 'Achche din'? Veteran writer Balchandra Nemade hits out at Centre

Talented writers who create creative literature and give direction to the society were felicitated at the Lokmat Sahitya Puraskar program held at in Mumbai, yesterday. Many famous writers from the literary circle, famous publishers, various dignitaries in the field of art and interested audience were present at this spectacular event. Veteran writer Bhalchandra Nemade was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lokmat Sahitya Award ceremony.

A short interview was also conducted with Nemade. In the interview, Bhalchandra Nemade expressed his opinion in his usual style. Bhalchandra Nemade said that the country has suffered the most because of two things, religion and nationality. Also man is still a 'hunter'. Even today rapes, murders take place every second and the accused are not found for many years. Nemade further said that these are our 'good days.

Continuing further he said, the worst thing in the world is religion and nationality. I have been to Pakistan, China too. There are people like us. In Pakistan I saw a woman carrying a child on her side. Even in China, women are disrespected by their sarees. All are good people. Government is bad. Bhalchandra Nemade said. Religion and nationality are not to be considered at all. He further said that writers should go beyond it and write.

Bhalchandra Vanaji Nemade is a Marathi writer from Maharashtra, India. Famous for his books Hindu and Kosala. Also he is known for his novel Hindu jagnyachi samrudhha adgal. He is a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri (2011) and the Jnanpith Award (2014).Nemade was born in 1938 in Sangavi of Khandesh, Maharashtra. He completed his bachelor's degree from Fergusson College in Pune and Master's degree in Linguistics from Deccan College in Pune. Later he took English Literature from the Mumbai University in Mumbai. He has also earned Ph.D. and D.Lit. degrees from North Maharashtra University. Then he started his career as a faculty. He taught English, Marathi, and comparative literature at different universities including the School of Oriental and African Studies at London.