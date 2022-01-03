Murlidhar Mohol: People who have taken both doses are getting covid, restrictions will have to be tightened

The number of corona patients in Pune city has been increasing significantly in the last few days. It has been visible since December 27th. Of these, 80 to 85% of patients have taken both doses. But many of these infected people have mild symptoms. Yet the administration's health system is vigilant. But at the hotel, airport, the rules are not followed here. Due to negligence in some places, restrictions will have to be tightened in Pune city. This warning has been given by Mayor Murlidhar Mohol. A meeting will be held tomorrow in the presence of Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar and a decision will be taken on whether some new rules can be imposed, he said. He gave this information after the Corona review meeting held at the Municipal Corporation.

Mohol said the number of corona patients in Pune has increased in the last few days. We reviewed this between December 27 and January 1, the number of patients in the city has quadrupled. About 80 to 85 percent of those who take both doses daily have covid. Although they have mild symptoms, people who take both doses develop corona. So everyone needs to be careful. Out of 2500 corona patients, 346 patients are in the hospital. The rest is normal, he said.

