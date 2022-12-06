MVA announces protest march on Dec 17 in Mumbai

The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) anounced a massive protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Eknath Shinde government for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute while also demanding to remove Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his controversial remark over Shivaji.

Addressing the Press conference Uddhav Thackeray said, On this 17th Dec, we will hold a Morcha from Jijamata Udyan to Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the current state government, and demands to remove Maharashtra's Governor, I appeal to all those who love Maharashtra to come together against those who have insulted the state.

Uddhav also slammed the state government over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue. Karnataka has been asking for our areas, villages and even Jath, Solapur will they ask our Pandarpur Vithoba too? This raises one question-is there any govt in Maharashtra? Like before the Gujarat elections, some businesses were shifted there, so before the Karnataka elections will our villages be given to Karnataka?, Thackeray said.



