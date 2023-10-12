MVA seat distribution for 2024 LS polls based on merit and party surveys: Nana Patole

In a significant development, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole addressed key issues surrounding the distribution of seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena, for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speaking after the conclusion of a Congress review meeting for Lok Sabha seats in the Nagpur division, Patole outlined his party's approach.

Patole stressed that the seat distribution process will be determined primarily by merit and backed by surveys conducted by the respective parties within the alliance. This merit-based approach aims to ensure the success of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls.

When asked about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Patole redirected the conversation towards a domestic concern, citing the unrest in Manipur that has persisted since early May. He expressed his frustration with the lack of attention to the domestic crisis, highlighting the violence and assaults on women occurring within the region.

Furthermore, Patole clarified that despite numerous participants in the review meeting, there were no reported scuffles among attendees. He dismissed media reports of confusion and reaffirmed the unity and enthusiasm among Congress workers to ensure the party's success. Key topics discussed during the meeting included police recruitment on a contract basis and reservations for various communities.

The Congress also announced its intention to raise awareness about the necessity for a caste census, indicating a proactive stance on this critical issue.

Nana Patole's statements and the party's commitment to merit-based seat distribution and addressing domestic concerns add a new dimension to the political landscape in Maharashtra, as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach.