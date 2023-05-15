MVA to discuss seat allocation for 2024 elections, says Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar's residence hosted a significant meeting of key leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to discuss the results of the Karnataka elections and the ensuing power struggle. Following the meeting, the Maha Vikas Aghadi held a press conference to share the outcomes and important deliberations.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has responded to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's meeting held in the interim on Sunday. Pawar stated, "Since 2014, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP came to power at both the central and state levels. There was great enthusiasm among the workers in Karnataka as well, but the BJP's defeat has spread disappointment among them."

Regarding the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Ajit Pawar mentioned, "In the previous elections, the Congress-NCP alliance existed. However, now we are aligned with the Thackeray group. Therefore, all three parties should discuss the allocation of 48 seats and also decide on the distribution of seats in the 288 assembly constituencies."

Ajit Pawar revealed that there would be discussions between two leaders from each party to determine seat allocation.

Furthermore, when asked about the notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar mentioned that he has a meeting scheduled with Jayant Patil today at five o'clock. The news has been read, but there is no specific information about the matter.

Everyone is paying attention to what kind of discussions take place between the two during their meeting.