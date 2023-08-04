MVA to hold mega rallies across Maharashtra after Independence Day

The out of power Maha Vikas Aghadi are all set to conduct mega rallies across Maharashtra post 15th August. The leadership of MVA comprising Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule-led NCP group would also hold talks with smaller allies and reach out to people. They will hold Vajramuth' (iron fist) series of mega rallies across Maharashtra.

After August 17, the MVA allies will join 'Vajramuth' series of rallies as well as workers' conclaves to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.The Vajramuth series was a major show of strength against the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. However after the split in the NCP, the political dynamics of Maharashtra has changed.The first rally was held at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad), the headquarters of Marathwada region, on April 2 followed by April 14 in Nagpur, the headquarters of the Vidarbha region.On May 1, the MVA rally was held in the state capital of Mumbai coinciding with the 'Maharashtra Diwas' festivities.On May 14, a rally was planned in Pune, the headquarters of Western Maharashtra, followed by May 28 in Kolhapur and then on June 3 in Nashik, the hub of North Maharashtra.However, the rallies of Pune, Kolhapur and Nashik had to be postponed.The decision was taken at the meeting of the MVA leadership on Wednesday night in Mumbai and the schedule would be announced in the days to come.Abu Asim Azmi of Samajwadi Party and Kapil Patil of the Janata Dal (United) were also present at the meeting.Thackeray, who now heads Shiv Sena (UBT), state NCP President Jayant Patil and his colleague Jitendra Awhad, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve, state Congress President Nana Patole and former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan will draw up the plans.