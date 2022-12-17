MVA to hold protest march today in Mumbai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has convened a rally from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mumbai on Saturday will witness the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra as well as counter-protests by the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Protest will focus on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, insult of Maharashtra’s icons by the Governor and BJP leaders and other issues.

The march will start near JJ Hospital and end at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai. This will be the MVA coalition’s first ever major rally ever since Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction-led government fell.

Owing to the protest march called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties, the vehicular movement shall be closed from Richardson’s Cudas Mill to Times of India Building in CST.

To maintain traffic and rein in protesters, about 2,500 police personnel will be on the streets to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, officials said.