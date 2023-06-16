"My friend is waiting for me in heaven": women ends life after friend's suicide

A shocking incident has come to light in Nagpur. In this tragic event, a young woman took her own life in the city after her friend had already done the same. Priyanka Nandrao Sarate, a 22-year-old woman, reportedly ended her life, leaving her family devastated. She was heard saying, "My friend is waiting for me in heaven, calling me..." The incident has left the community in a state of shock.

According to the reports, Priyanka Nandrao Sarte's friend had taken her own life a few days prior. The tragic loss of her friend had deeply affected Priyanka, leading to her depression. Ever since then, she had been expressing sentiments such as, "She's waiting for me in heaven. She always calls out to me. She appears in my dreams. She is all alone in heaven, and I want to be there with her." The family reveals these heartbreaking details, shedding light on the emotional turmoil Priyanka was experiencing.

Believing that her friend was alone in heaven, Priyanka took her own life by jumping into the water tank of the ice factory adjacent to her house. The following day, when a worker arrived at the factory for work, he discovered Priyanka's lifeless body in the water. The Nandanvan police have registered a case in connection with this incident. The occurrence has stirred up the locality, and the police are conducting further investigations into the matter.