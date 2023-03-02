"My victory was confirmed when Chief Minister came to my ward," says MVA's Ravindra Dhangekar

Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar said his victory was certain only when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came to campaign in his ward. The Kasba byelection saw a bitter fight between Ravindra Dhangekar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Hemant Rasne of the BJP.

Ravindra Dhangekar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading by around 6,957 votes after the 16th round of the Kasba assembly by-election. In the BJP's stronghold, Congress has ensured this victory by hitting the ground running. He has a lead of 10 thousand and 371 votes at the end of the 17th round.

The entire state's attention was focused on the Kasba by-election. The counting of votes for the Kasba and Chinchwad assembly by-elections is taking place today. The victory of Ravindra Dhangekar has been confirmed in this counting of votes. Kasba was witnessing a direct fight between Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and Mahayuti candidate Hemant Rasane. There was intense campaigning on both sides.