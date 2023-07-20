Nagaland NCP extends support to Ajit Pawar's leadership, seven MLAs express backing

In a recent development, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has led a rebellion, along with several party MLAs, and joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government as the deputy chief minister. It is believed that Ajit Pawar has the support of over 30 MLAs. However, there are now emerging reports about the extent of Ajit Pawar's strength, which is seen as a setback to the Sharad Pawar faction within the party.

Ajit Pawar's faction has received support from NCP MLAs in Nagaland, with seven MLAs among those who have expressed their backing. As per the Nagaland NCP representatives' statement, after consultations with the entire state working presidents and district presidents, a decision has been taken to strengthen the Nationalist Congress Party in Nagaland under the leadership of Ajit Pawar as President and Praful Patel as Working President.

Nagaland NCP State President met with Working President Praful Patel, Maharashtra State President, and MP Sunil Tatkare in Delhi today, extending his support to the Ajit Pawar faction. He also handed over an affidavit, signed by seven MLAs and other office-bearers, expressing their support.