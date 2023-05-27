Nagpur: 17-year-old student commits suicide after failing in HSC exam

A tragic incident occurred in Chinchbhavan settlement, under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi police station, where a 17-year-old student took her own life by hanging herself. The distressing incident took place at approximately 4 pm on Thursday, following the student's failure in the 12th examination. The student who tragically ended her life has been identified as Akanksha Arjun Sonbarse.

The results of her 12th-grade exams were announced on Thursday. Unfortunately, Akanksha did not pass in three subjects, which caused her a lot of stress. Prior to taking her own life, Akanksha contacted her sister who resides in the Manewada area and turned off her mobile phone, explaining that she was ending her life because of her academic failure. Subsequently, she used her saree to create a knot on the fan's hook and hanged herself.

During that period, Akanksha's parents were away from home. Akanksha's sister promptly contacted her brother and requested him to return home urgently. Upon his arrival, he discovered Akanksha hanging from the ceiling fan. With the assistance of neighbours, he carefully lowered his sister and rushed her to the hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, the doctor examined Akanksha and pronounced her deceased. Acting on the advice of Chandrabhan Sonekar, the Beltarodi police initiated an investigation into the sudden death case.