Nagpur: 19 years old Engineering student with earphones plugged in dies after hit by train

Aarti Madan Gurav, 19, of Satona, Bhandara district, and a first-year BE student at Wainganga Engineering College in Dongargaon, died after being hit by a speeding train. She was allegedly listening to music while crossing the railway tracks.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Dongargaon railway crossing in Hingna tehsil. She was walking along the railway tracks to the train station while wearing headphones and talking on her phone.

She was crossing the railway tracks and failed to notice the train coming. When others saw Aarti and the train, they yelled for her to get off the tracks, but she couldn't hear them because of her headphones. She was killed instantly when the Pune-Nagpur train struck her and dragged her 50 feet.