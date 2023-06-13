Nagpur: ACB traps head constable while accepting bribe
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2023 01:35 PM 2023-06-13T13:35:53+5:30 2023-06-13T13:36:18+5:30
A head constable from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nagpur was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an accused in a liquor smuggling case, an official said.
The 20-year-old complainant told the ACB that the constable initially demanded Rs 3,000 to help him in a case linked with the illegal transportation of liquor. The cop allegedly brought it down to Rs 2,500 after negotiation.
The ACB laid a trap and caught the constable accepting the bribe amount on Monday, said an official of the anti-graft agency. A case has been registered against the constable under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Sitabuldi police station, he said.