Nagpur: Accused threatens and molests woman at her residence

In a distressing incident, a young woman reportedly faced molestation at her own house during daylight hours. The accused, identified as Nari, also known as Arun Sunil Tandon (25), allegedly threatened her life and subjected her to verbal abuse.

The distressing incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kalmana police station. At approximately 2:30 pm, while the woman was resting near her house's entrance, Arun approached her, opened the door, and entered her residence. He proceeded to engage in inappropriate behaviour, ultimately molesting her.

Upon the girl's attempt to raise her voice, he responded with further abuse and threats, cautioning her not to disclose the incident to anyone else. This deeply unsettled the young woman, prompting her to seek help at the Kalmana police station, where she filed a formal complaint against Arun. Acting swiftly, the police promptly registered the case and apprehended the accused.