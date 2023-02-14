Nagpur: Bajrang Dal takes out rally against Valentine's Day

Bajrang Dal members protested against Valentine's Day by taking out a rally in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and organised mass recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa on the occasion.

Mass recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa was organised by the right-wing outfit at Durga Mata Temple in the Sadar area of the orange city.

Bajrang Dal activists, who see Valentine's Day as a part of western culture, took out an anti-Valentine's Day rally which passed through prominent areas of Nagpur. A large number of police personnel were deployed on the route of the rally to prevent untoward incidents.

The rally concluded at the Samvidhan Square, where tributes were paid to the CRPF personnel killed on February 14, 2019, in a terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides Bajrang Dal members, functionaries of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) were also present on the occasion.