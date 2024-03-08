Nagpur: BJP to Engage Social Media Influencers for Lok Sabha Election Campaign

Nagpur: The BJP aims to resonate with the youth by incorporating social media influencers into its Lok Sabha campaign strategy in Nagpur. A curated list of potential influencers to join the party's efforts has been prepared, along with a comprehensive blueprint to guide their campaign direction.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP prioritized engaging young voters. In 2019, a concerted effort was made to boost voter turnout and connect with new demographics. The party has already initiated planning efforts by appointing chiefs at the assembly and Lok Sabha constituency levels. Simultaneously, a detailed PR policy outline has been developed.

Capitalizing on the instantaneous reach of social media platforms, the BJP recognizes the potential impact of influencers who possess thousands to millions of followers. Leveraging their vast networks, influencers can swiftly disseminate party messages and initiatives to smartphones across the nation, exponentially expanding their reach through sharing.

The party's decision to collaborate with social media influencers underscores its commitment to engaging today's youth on platforms they frequent. Through influencers, the BJP aims to convey the government's initiatives and its role in shaping the future for young voters.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an active social media participant, engaged with influencers in Nagpur last June. This diverse group of influencers, spanning different age groups, was recognized during the BJYM's NaMo Yuva Mahasammelan in Nagpur, signaling the BJP's strategic direction in campaign engagement.