Nagpur Blasts bring Nuwal in the public eye, the industrialist had donated 14 crores to the Ram Mandir

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 19, 2023 09:34 AM

ir="ltr">After the fatal blast in its Nagpur factory, the company Solar Explosives has come to the forefront of public scrutiny. Satyanarayan Nuval is the owner of this industrial explosives-producing organization. He had recently donated 14 crores for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. On the other hand, his explosive company had found itself tangled with the events threatening security involving its explosives.

This, coupled with the fatal explosion in Nagpur’s Bazargaon factory on Sunday that claimed the lives of nine people of which six were women, has brought Nuval into the public eye. Nuwal founded the company in 1995, which primarily focused on the production of explosive and defense equipment. ‘Agni’ and ‘Bramhos’ rockets use the fuel propolin produced by the company. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and late CDS Bipin Rawat had also made visits to the company.

Nuwal himself is part of various social initiatives. His name made rounds in political circles after the news of his donation of 14 crores broke out with some leaders from Vishwa Hindu Parishad confirming the information. However, along with the company's good efforts, Solar Explosive has also found itself in various controversies. Several instances of security threats across the country where explosives and gelatin sticks were found bore traces of their production back to the company. While the investigations have not brought credible links to Solar Explosive, the company has repeatedly denied its involvement in such instances.

Discussions today in Vidhan Sabha

The Vidhan Sabha is also going to discuss the Sunday blasts. Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, along with Bhai Jagtap and Shashikant Shinde have demanded a discussion under Rule 96. Deputy speaker Nilam Gorhe will preside over the discussion on Tuesday and CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis, and Labour Minister Suresh Khade are expected to be present for the same.