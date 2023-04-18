Nagpur braces itself for 40°C heatwave as temperature soars in Vidarbha

As the temperature in the state continues to rise, the Meteorological Department has forecasted unseasonal rains and lightning in Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada. Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to increase by two to three degrees, and Vidarbha's temperature is predicted to rise further in the next two days.

Maharashtra's weather has been unpredictable, with unseasonal rains impacting agricultural crops. The rain has caused significant damage to grape, banana, mango, and orange orchards in North Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Additionally, crops such as wheat, jowar, maize, gram, and vegetables have also suffered substantial losses.

The current situation in the state is causing inconvenience for its citizens, as they experience heat in the morning and unexpected rain in the evening. This unpredictable weather pattern is affecting the farmers who are already struggling, and the warning of a temperature rise with rain has caused them more distress.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a surge in temperature in Vidarbha. According to the forecast of Nagpur observatory, the temperature of Vidarbha is expected to rise over the next two days. The Department has anticipated the temperature in Nagpur city to reach up to 40 degrees. As a result, the citizens of Nagpur have been cautioned to take necessary precautions before stepping out of their homes.