Nagpur: Congress delegation meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses leadership change and electoral success

A section of the Congress party had demanded the replacement of Nana Patole, the state Congress president. In this context, a delegation of Congress office-bearers from Vidarbha, including Nagpur, met with Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The delegation brought to Kharge's attention the party's victories in the state's legislative council elections and assembly by-polls under Patole's leadership. They also presented a report highlighting the work accomplished during his tenure.

H.K. Patil, the current Maharashtra in-charge of the Congress party, has been appointed as a Cabinet Minister in Karnataka. As a result, a new in-charge will soon be appointed in his place, potentially opening up more seats for the Congress in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Vidarbha. In light of this development, discussions were held by the Congress leadership regarding the party's strategy. Additionally, Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his congratulations to the Congress for their strong performance in the Karnataka elections, and this information was shared by Vikas Thakre, the city president of the Congress.

Kharge took note of the political developments in Vidarbha, including Nagpur, and acknowledged their significance for the upcoming elections.