Nagpur: Decomposed body of Sri Lankan citizen found near railway track

A decomposed body of a Sri Lankan citizen was found near the railway track in Mankapur police station limits. The police are probing the cause of death of this citizen. The deceased has been identified as Arunasamal Shivraj (75, Inuvila, Sri Lanka).

The identity was revealed from the passport found near the body.

The dead body was sent for postmortem by cops. It is also being investigated whether the person had come to Nagpur or died after falling from the train. According to the information mentioned on his passport and visa, he had come to Chennai on May 21. From there he was going to Varanasi by train.