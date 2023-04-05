Nagpur: Deputy CM slams Uddhav Thackeray over alliance with Rahul Gandhi

Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar and Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray is maintaining close truck with him, said deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis while launching a broadside against the former chief minister of Maharastra Uddhav Thackeray.

Poking fun at him, Devendra Fadnavis said Uddhav what were you, what happened to you, how did you get wasted like this? Uddhav calls me 'fadtoos' (useless) but I am not fadtoos', he further said.

Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at the valedictory function of the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, chief of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Shantakka, former MP Ajay Sancheti, Ramtek MP Kripal Tumane, Vidarbha Prant Sanchalak Ram Harkare, Raje Mudhoji Bhosale were present at the concluding programme.

The programme was organised near the statue of Veer Savarkar at Shankar Nagar. Rahul Gandhi and Congress have ceased to make their presence felt, but they insult Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi says 'I am not Savarkar'. But in reality, Rahul is neither Savarkar nor Gandhi, he remarked and added that Rahul Gandhi, who was born with a golden spoon in his mouth, will not be able to understand the greatness and sacrifice of Savarkar. Only. Rahul Gandhi's grandfather Feroze Gandhi supported the proposal made by an independent MP regarding Savarkar, he opined.

He also challenged them to spend only one night in the cellular jail. Sandeep Joshi conducted the meeting. Thousands of BJP workers were present on this occasion.