Nagpur development model of Fadnavis swept away in 4 hours of rain’: Saamana editorial targets Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Nagpur to assess the rain situation and meet with flood-affected people. Several portions of the city were drenched by 109 millimetres of rain in three hours, including 90 mm between 2 and 4 am on Saturday.Criticising Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana said Tuesday that his Nagpur development model was swept away in four hours.

Devendra Fadnavis calls himself the ‘suputra’ (son) of Nagpur. In barely four hours of rain, Nagpur was drowned. His lies of development were exposed. The mask came off the face of self-appointed contractors of Nagpur… Will he and his parivaar now do some self-introspection,” the editorial in Saamana said.The editorial went on to add that when flood-hit citizens of Nagpur were seeking help, “Fadnavis was busy taking Ganesh darshan and holding closed-door meetings in Mumbai.After the damage was done, Fadnavis landed in his hometown. He met the flood-hit citizens, visited the affected areas, and made a promise of compensation… All this will happen, but as a government and trustee of Nagpur, whatever he has done, has been exposed by the flooding that took place in the city on Saturday.”Actually, Nagpur has no history of such floods but in the last 30 years, the city has faced an emergency situation. Saturday was no different. The flood exposed the fact that when the development plan of the city was being created, such natural disasters were not taken into account,” it said. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is the editor of Saamana.