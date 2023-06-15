Nagpur: Former BJP MLAs join BRS, boosting party's presence in Maharashtra

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, is experiencing a gradual rise in influence within Maharashtra. Previously, numerous state leaders had already aligned themselves with the BRS. Presently, two former BJP MLAs have also joined the BRS ranks. In a significant development, the BRS has established its inaugural party office in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with plans to open additional offices in various locations across the state in the near future.

Raju Todsam and Charan Waghmare, both MLAs from Vidarbha, have recently joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chandrasekhar Rao, departing from the BJP. Charan Waghmare expressed his belief that the BJP showed more affinity towards the NCP, resulting in his expulsion from the party for not aligning with the NCP in their district.