Nagpur: Fraudster posing as Google Pay executive dupes senior citizen of Rs 4 lakh

A fraudster posing as an executive of the mobile payment service Google Pay allegedly cheated a 65-year-old man of Rs 4 lakh herein in Maharashtra's Nagpur, city police said.

Surendra Borha, a resident of Rana Pratap Nagar, mistakenly paid Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 1,200 for the medicines he had ordered online, an official said. Realizing the error, he searched online for the Google Pay customer service number.

On June 10, he received a call from an individual claiming to be an executive of Google Pay customer service. Believing him, Borha shared his bank details as instructed and downloaded the AnyDesk app on his mobile phone.

To his horror, he found that Rs 4 lakh had been transferred from his account to a stranger's account without his authorisation.

Cyber police has registered a case and further probe is on, the official said.