Nagpur: Ganesh Tekdi flyover to be demolished, making way for redevelopment

The Ganesh Tekdi flyover, situated across from Nagpur railway station, is about to undergo a significant transformation. Demolition work is scheduled to commence within a week, as bulldozers prepare to dismantle the structure. Legal disputes raised by shopkeepers operating their businesses beneath the flyover have been successfully resolved.

A six-lane road will be constructed in its place, along with a parking facility and a shopping complex consisting of 200 shops at the railway station. The task of evacuating the shops under the bridge was entrusted to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. Over the past five years, the civic body has made various efforts to accomplish this, and it has finally succeeded. Out of the 164 shops located under this flyover, cases pertaining to 112 shops had already been settled.

Fifty-two shopkeepers had filed cases in court, and their cases were also resolved through the legal process. A meeting was held at the municipal office the day before to settle the disputes of the license holders. Eight individuals were compensated during the meeting, while seven agreed to relocate to another shop. It is important to note that the recent surge in traffic in the city, particularly around the railway station, had been causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

The flyover had also narrowed the road leading to the railway station, which posed challenges for the increasing number of passengers visiting the station due to the city's expansion in recent years. Furthermore, the space beneath the flyover had become a gathering place for anti-social elements, resulting in frequent occurrences of crimes such as murder, assault, and robbery. The area was often observed to be unclean and littered. The demolition of the flyover is anticipated to provide relief to citizens from these issues and alleviate congestion in the vicinity of the railway station.