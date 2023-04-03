Nagpur Gat Panchayat Committee turns a blind eye to RTE admission fraud

The use of fake documents to get admission under the Right to Education (RTE) quota continues, with Nagpur being no exception.

Five parents under the Nagpur Gat Panchayat Committee were caught submitting false documents recently. In the latest case, twins were granted admission to a well-known school in Besa, but their birth certificates and Aadhaar cards turned out to be fake. Surprisingly, the Nagpur Gat Panchayat Committee's verification process appears to be nothing more than a formality. The committee officials evidently accepted bogus documents without proper scrutiny.

Despite several similar cases being reported under the committee's jurisdiction, officials have remained silent.

The complainant and RTE Action Committee president Mohd Sharif alleged the actual year of birth of the twins in question was 2014, which is in the records of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

However, a birth certificate mentioning 2015 as the year of birth was submitted to secure admission. If this was not enough, the parents also made fake Aadhaar cards. To do this, they even changed the surname in the gazette. Surprisingly, the gazette is from 2017.

"The fraud has been committed in connivance with a coaching centre based in Jamtha. This is a big forgery, but the committee still gave the twins admission," Sharif claimed.

"The verification committee does not have the authority to scrutinize the veracity of every document. The process is very difficult. The committee scrutinizes the details mentioned in the documents and rejects them if any discrepancy is found. The documents in the case of twin children are being. checked," said Rajshree. Ghodke, president of the RTE Verification Committee