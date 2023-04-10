Nagpur: GST officials seize illegal scrap worth 1.25 crore en route to Delhi

A truck ferrying scrap to Delhi was caught by the Goods and Service Tax (GST) officials team in Jhansi. This action has created a stir among the scrap merchants of Itwari.

As per reports, scrap dealers from Itwari dispatched 26 tons of scrap to Delhi through a transportation company located in Ganjakhet. However, during the transit, the GST officials in Jhansi halted the truck for inspection. During the investigation, the GST team suspected that the scrap was being illegally transported to Delhi. Hence, they asked the transportation company and scrap dealers to provide the original documentation for the scrap, which they failed to do so.

Sources report that the truck that was stopped by the GST officials in Jhansi allegedly contained 10 tonnes each of Gajju and Amit, and three tonnes each of Nikhil and Raju. Both Gajju and Raju have previously faced charges. The transport company responsible for sending the goods to other states with forged documents has also been booked in this case. This transport company's name also came up during the investigation of a nylon manja smuggling case.

The scrap that was seized is estimated to be worth around 1.25 crore, with a GST of 18%. It is astonishing to note that scrap worth crores is being transported from Nagpur to Delhi and other states every day, with no knowledge of the local police administration. Due to the recent action taken by the GST officials in Jhansi, the scrap traders of Itwari have gone into hiding.