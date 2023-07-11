Nagpur: Hundreds of sheep dead as truck collides with cattle herd

An alarming incident has emerged from Nagpur, where a large number of sheep tragically lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with a group of cattle. The accident occurred at Mouda T-point in Nagpur district, and a video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Following the collision, the driver of the truck purportedly fled the scene. Local residents and the police promptly arrived at the location, initiating an investigation into the incident. Regrettably, the accident resulted in a significant loss of sheep, amounting to lakhs of rupees in damages for the shepherd.

As per reports, a group of shepherds was moving a herd of cattle from Mouda T-point in Nagpur on Monday afternoon. During this time, a speeding truck collided with the herd from behind, allegedly due to the driver losing control. The impact resulted in the unfortunate death of numerous sheep, with the incident occurring instantly. The distressed shepherd sought help from nearby residents, but the truck driver fled the scene, possibly out of fear of retaliation. The farmers promptly informed the police about the incident. Local law enforcement has arrived at the location and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police have initiated a search for the truck owner and driver involved in the crash, using the truck's registration number as a lead. Following the accident, the road was strewn with sheep carcasses for a distance of approximately 100 to 200 meters. This incident, which occurred near the national highway, has caused a significant commotion in the Mouda area. Numerous farmers and shepherds from the vicinity have hurried to the scene, demanding strict action against the responsible individuals. Just a few days ago, a major accident occurred on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway. Now, with this accident claiming the lives of hundreds of sheep in Nagpur, it has sparked panic throughout the district.